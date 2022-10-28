Villager keeps throwing strikes at 97

Paul Johnson bowled only once before moving to The Villages. Now at age 97, he’s still throwing strikes — and shows no signs of slowing down.
The onetime small-college football player, who lives in the Village of Duval, stays active in three leagues at Fiesta Bowl and consistently averages over 200.
“This is the only thing that keeps him going,” said his wife, Margot. “I once told him to stop, but he clearly didn’t.”
These days, Margot calls it “unbelievable” to see her husband still bowling over 200.
William Simons, of the Village Hacienda, has been bowling with or against Johnson for more than 15 years and suggested his friend’s game hasn’t declined.
“He is very deliberate in his bowling and quite skilled,” Simons said. “He is a pleasure to be around.”
Johnson, who turned 97 last month, said he loves “the people I play with and the people that run the alley. It is also good competition.”
Johnson moved to The Villages in 2006 with the intention of playing plenty of golf. The Boston native enjoyed walking the entire course — never used a cart — but a leg injury put an end to that and eventually to playing golf at all.
