Villager keeps his camera at the ready

Ralph Bischoff considers himself an opportunist when it comes to his photography.
“I’ll go, ‘Oh, that’s cool,’ click, and I go my merry way,” said Bischoff, of the Village of Sunset Pointe. “When I play golf, I’ll go out with my camera. Who knows what I’ll see. You hope (the picture) comes out good. If not, you delete it and off you go.”
The Villages Art League has chosen Bischoff as its artist of the month for November.
“(Taking pictures) gives me a feeling that I captured a piece of nature or something from life that will be around for a long time,” Bischoff said.
Sometimes, he finds his photo subjects populating the plants in his backyard, including bumblebees. One time, with his trusty Nikon D7200, he snapped a picture of a wolf spider.
