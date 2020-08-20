Villager keeps eye on son at FedExCup

A year ago, Harris English came within a whisker of losing his PGA Tour card. “He got real mad with himself,” Bob Hendrix recalled. “That’s when he decided he was going to hit more greens in regulation. If you look at his statistics now, he’s had a bunch of them.” The numbers bear that out. English went from being in the bottom half of the tour in reaching the putting surface to just outside the top 10. A more significant statistic: English is 27th in FedExCup points as play begins this morning in The Northern Trust, the first stop in the tour’s three-event playoff run. Though ballooning playoff points undoubtedly will shake things up, English has a strong opportunity to reach the Tour Championship in two weeks. And his father will be monitoring closely from his Village of Tall Trees home.
