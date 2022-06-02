Villager jumps into every pool in The Villages

When Jan Van Vlack started a group called the Pool Hoppin’ Villagers, she was on a mission. Since 2018, she has made a splash in all 106 pools in The Villages.
“I basically went from the north of The Villages and swam my way southward,” said Van Vlack, of the Village of Linden. I had no time limit, so I didn’t rush anything or do several pools in one day.”
Van Vlack loves staying active and is the leader of the Walking Villagers.
Even when the Pool Hoppin’ Villagers took a hiatus, Van Vlack kept to her schedule and jumped into the newest pools at Homestead Recreation Center and St. Johns Recreation Area soon after they opened this year.
“I try to swim in them as close to their opening as possible,” she said. “I won’t be surprised if I’m the first person in some of the new pools.”
