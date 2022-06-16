Villager joins NBC production team as an on-course spotter at the U.S. Open

Like many touring professionals, David Bryant has his wardrobe scripted for the week. A tan version of his signature plus-fours for Thursday’s first round of the U.S. Open, with the option of a red or black shirt. The other shirt gets the call for Round 2, with gray plus-fours.
“Roger Maltbie told me the perfect combination is solid knickers and argyle socks,” said Bryant, recalling a conversation with NBC’s veteran golf analyst. “Like the old guys did. And which I will be doing.”
The Village of Buttonwood fashion plate should fit in fine around this week’s Open, where The Country Club outside Boston remains best known as the site where a local amateur named Francis Ouimet in 1913 stunningly outdueled British icons Harry Vardon and Ted Ray.
Bryant joins Maltbie on NBC’s production team this week as an on-course spotter, as he does for a handful of events each year. Next month, it’s off to Scotland to assist at the 150th British Open at St. Andrews, golf’s birthplace.
Bryant has agreed to share his observations of the scene with Daily Sun readers after each round, starting in Friday’s edition.
