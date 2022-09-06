Villager is living his dream on Lambeau Field

With 80,000 fans roaring and millions more watching at home, John Des Jardins steps onto storied Lambeau Field and performs an important job.
Des Jardins, of the Village of Gilchrist, is living his dream as an active part of the Green Bay Packers’ chain gang, working on the field on game days to keep the spot of the ball and the first down markers from the sidelines.
“Often, when I get down to the field, I’ll kneel down and kiss the turf,” Des Jardins said. “The opportunity to be on the field next to the players is an absolute dream come true. It’s just really a fantastic experience. I have to pinch myself.”
For 22 years, Des Jardins has roamed the Packers sidelines, but his journey with the team started before he was even born.
Des Jardins’ grandfather, John, was a member of the original 1919 Packers team and his great uncle, Pahl Davis, was a member of the 1922 team.
