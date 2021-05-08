Villager is equally comfortable as a player and conductor

Connie Emery has experienced a couple of instances of being at the right place at the right time.
About five years ago, while Emery was attending First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood, the music minster retired. Emery stepped in to help until a replacement could be found.
“I was not trained in choral directing, other than watching the other directors,” said Emery, of the Village of Poinciana.
The church ended up not finding a replacement, so Emery took over as choir director.
