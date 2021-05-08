Villager is equally comfortable as a player and conductor

Connie Emery plays the alto flute in her home in the Village of Poinciana. Emery is a part of The Villages Flute Choir, and she directs the choir at First Presbyterian Church of Willdwood and Bach with a Beat.

 Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun

Connie Emery has experienced a couple of instances of being at the right place at the right time.

About five years ago, while Emery was attending First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood, the music minster retired. Emery stepped in to help until a replacement could be found.

“I was not trained in choral directing, other than watching the other directors,” said Emery, of the Village of Poinciana.

The church ended up not finding a replacement, so Emery took over as choir director.

Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.