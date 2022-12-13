Villager holds water aerobics class for special needs adults

Sarah Shobe, of the Village of St. Catherine, left, exercises with Susann Reeves, of the Village of St. Catherine, during the Special Talents Aquatics with Reeves water aerobics class at Ezell Recreation.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Susann Reeves has long had a heart for the special needs community. “Probably since I was 12,” said Reeves, of the Village of St. Catherine. 

That was the year Reeves volunteered to shadow a younger girl with Down syndrome at Vacation Bible School. That experience sparked a desire to help individuals with special needs. 

“I should’ve known way back then that this was my passion,” Reeves said. “It just took me a little while to do other jobs to find it.”

That passion continues here in The Villages, teaching a water aerobics class for adults with special needs at Ezell Recreation. The Special Talents Aquatics with Reeves (STAR) Workout meets every Thursday at 9 a.m.

