Villager holds water aerobics class for special needs adults

Susann Reeves has long had a heart for the special needs community. “Probably since I was 12,” said Reeves, of the Village of St. Catherine.
That was the year Reeves volunteered to shadow a younger girl with Down syndrome at Vacation Bible School. That experience sparked a desire to help individuals with special needs.
“I should’ve known way back then that this was my passion,” Reeves said. “It just took me a little while to do other jobs to find it.”
That passion continues here in The Villages, teaching a water aerobics class for adults with special needs at Ezell Recreation. The Special Talents Aquatics with Reeves (STAR) Workout meets every Thursday at 9 a.m.
