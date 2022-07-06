Villager hits a milestone — completing his 1,000th round of golf

Dan Peck didn’t have much to say when he completed his 1,000th round of golf with The 19th Hole Gang. “That is a lot of golf,” Peck said with a laugh. Perhaps that’s because the June 23 round at Havana Country Club was played in a heat index over 100 degrees.
Then again, he wasn’t exactly making a big issue of the milestone.
Peck, of the Village of Belvedere, didn’t know he was closing in on the milestone until group leader John Sellman sent out an email to everyone. That resulted in more than 40 emails from everyone congratulating him.
“I’ve got more rounds than anyone in the group; I think my record is safe for now,” Peck said. “My experience probably helps some, but you still have to hit shots.”
When Sellman, of the Village of Dunedin, saw Peck getting close to 1,000 he jokingly thought, “He must be old.”
“It takes 10 years minimum to hit 1,000,” Sellman said. “This makes us realize how valuable life is and enjoy it. Stay healthy.”
Sellman hopes he eventually can beat Peck’s record, though he’s currently around 300 rounds.
For his 1,000th round, Peck started out hot with four straight pars, finished 3-over par and came in second. He also took two closest-to-the-pin honors.
