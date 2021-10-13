Villager hits 1,000 miles on daily bike trips to square

A few months ago, Steve Wilkinson went on his first bike trip from his house in the Village of McClure to the Dunkin’ at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Wilkinson had just bought a new bike and was testing it out on a ride for morning coffee.
When he realized the round trip is exactly 10 miles, he got an idea.
Wilkinson rode exclusively to Dunkin’ and back, and after 100 trips, he hit 1,000 miles, an achievement he never expected to make so easily.
For years Wilkinson kept active by jogging. This became more complicated after he developed plantar fasciitis.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
