Villager helps Baptist Health South from afar

Becky Montesino-King, of the Village of Dunedin, dons a face mask with the Baptist Health South Florida logo. The retired nurse recently came back to work remotely, helping the hospital system respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

 Submitted Photo

In the last decade of her 48-year nursing career, Becky Montesino-King oversaw pandemic preparedness drills. She didn’t expect to use that training again after retiring March 1, 2019. But barely a year later, her former employer, Baptist Health South Florida, came asking for her expertise. “At the time when we really went into a pandemic, I guess they thought about me,” Montesino-King said. “I was honored.”

