Villager heads club that puts him in a Mayberry mood

For perennial fans of “The Andy Griffith Show,” “Mayberry is a state of mind” and not just the setting of the television show that ran from 1960 to 1968.
For purists, it’s those early seasons when Opie was just a young’un, Ernest T. Bass was throwing rocks, Aunt Bee was fussin’ over her boys, and Barney was telling folks to “Nip it!” that fans seem to love. Every episode ended with a bit of wisdom from Andy, usually while the family was rocking on the front porch.
“Those were innocent times,” said Bruce Sperry, who founded the Friends of Mayberry club in The Villages in 2015. He started collecting items relating to the show about 25 years ago, and it wasn’t long after he managed to tape every episode on VHS that the DVDs were released.
Sperry and his wife, Sue, visited Mount Airy, North Carolina, during the annual Mayberry Days festival several years ago. They met actress Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou, and “I got a kiss!” Bruce said. They also toured the Andy Griffith Museum and took a tour in a replica police car.
