Villager has owned his yellow Pontiac Firebird for 46 years

William Ketelhut always wanted a muscle car as a young man. Unfortunately, he felt the quality and look of muscle cars went down in the mid-1970s when he was on the hunt for one.
“I ended up being a little particular with what I got,” he said. “I didn’t want to settle on something.”
Ketelhut ended up driving home in a 1976 Pontiac Firebird Formula.
“It was March 18, 1976,” he said.
Ketelhut hit the 46-year mark of being the sole owner of the car, and he loves having the car every day, even the days he does not drive it.
“I drove it for exactly one winter in Michigan,” he said. “After that, I would pack it up in the garage as soon as the snow started.”
Ketelhut, of the Village of Citrus Grove, is glad to be living in Florida without any salt on the roads to corrode the underside.
“I like knowing that most days I can take it out for a drive,” he said.
Before buying the Pontiac, Ketelhut almost went home with another car.
“I had a good friend who lived in Florida who was leaving for school,” he said. “He had a Plymouth Barracuda I wanted to buy, but his parents sold it before I had a chance to.”
