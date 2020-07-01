Villager has knack for breathing life into her portraits of pets

Donna Maguire didn’t even know how to swim before she decided to compete in her first triathlon.
“I wanted to do it,” she said, “so I just had to learn.”
Maguire, of Haciendas of Mission Hills, has now participated in over 50 triathlons. She first got into the competition after seeing one on TV.
“I thought ‘Oh, that would be fun,’” she said.
Despite the social distancing restrictions now in her sport, Maguire has continued to train. The hardest place to social distance is on bikes, but even that hasn’t presented too much of a problem for her core group of 10-15 triathletes, she said.
“Training really hasn’t changed much now that the pools are open,” said Maguire, the founder and president of The Villages Triathlon Club. “It was harder when they were closed. But now we swim three days a week, we bike three days a week and we run three days a week.”
