Villager has been acting on stage for nearly 50 years

Hank Hartstein has spent the majority of his life making the most of local theater opportunities, and he continues to perform in The Villages.
He started acting in high school and then pursued a minor in theater during college.
“Everybody has interests that they participate in, that gives them satisfaction,” said Hartstein, of the Village of Charlotte. “Theater has done that for me. It gives me the ability to step into someone else’s life for a few hours and try to portray that to the audience.”
Hartstein said he performs in anything from small, two-person plays to big, splashy musicals.
“But I don’t consider myself a great singer,” Hartstein said. “I ran the gamut of theatrical productions from more classical to contemporary shows.”
Hartstein has spent nearly 50 years acting in community theaters throughout Ohio, Tennessee, Orlando and now The Villages.
