Villager has another chance to win gold decades later

Years ago, Vaudeville, a barbershop quartet that Village of Piedmont resident Scott Werner was once a part of, came close to winning the gold in a championship-level barbershop competition. But instead, the group ended up winning second place.
Decades later, the group is getting another chance.
This Saturday and the following Saturday, Aug. 29, the Barbershop Harmony Society will hold the Legacy Quartet Championship, a competition that will air on YouTube and feature videos of 20 quartets throughout history that competed at the championship level but didn’t win the gold.
While only members of the Barbershop Harmony Society can vote, anyone can view the competition on YouTube by visiting barbershop.org and clicking on “The Legacy Quartet Championship” under the “Events” tab.
