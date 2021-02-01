Villager had a career of musical service

Lewis Buckley spent his career conducting one of the premier military bands. Since moving to The Villages, he has been able to concentrate on playing the trumpet more. “Everybody has something in their self-image,” said Buckley, of the Village of Sanibel. “I’ve never stopped being a trumpet player (from the time I was in the seventh grade).” But every once in a while, Buckley gets to take the baton and conduct a band or two.
“I like them all,” Buckley said. “If I had to give up any of them, it would be a serious loss. (I enjoy) how (music) makes me feel. Next to my family, it’s the most important thing in my life.”
Buckley started out as a trumpet player and soloist in the U.S. Coast Guard Band. After six years, he auditioned and became the group’s conductor, a position he held from 1975 to 2004.
At 27, he was the second- youngest conductor of a U.S. senior service band. Beating him by one year was John Philip Sousa.
