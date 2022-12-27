Villager goes from starting line to surgery to finish line

A bruised heel and back pain simply weren’t going to keep Frank Mosier from completing the Ironman triathlon he had to postpone for triple bypass heart surgery.
About 14 miles into the marathon portion of last month’s Florida Ironman in Panama City, the Village of Pinellas athlete stepped in a small hole, bruised his heel and wrenched his back.
“It just got worse until I couldn’t run,” Mosier explained. “So, I had to kind of shuffle.”
Shuffling was OK; dropping out was not. Mosier pushed himself through the final 8 ½ miles to cross the finish line in 16 hours, 8 minutes.
