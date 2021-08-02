Villager gears up to ride 500 miles to raise money for cancer

Mark Collette is gearing up for 500 miles of bicycling.
He took up the activity about 20 years ago when he was living in central Massachusetts. Collette also had a place in eastern New Hampshire, and would ride Route 1A along the Atlantic Coast near Hampton Beach.
“I enjoy eating, and the only way I can keep my cardio and my numbers good for my doctor is cycling,” the Village of McClure resident joked. He’s kept up this hobby since moving to The Villages 12 years ago, fitting bike-riding in with pickleball and softball, when there’s time for those.
In September, Collette will seek to up his cycling game.
He’s participating in the Great Cycle Challenge USA, a fundraiser that benefits the Children’s Cancer Research Fund.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.