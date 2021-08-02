Villager gears up to ride 500 miles to raise money for cancer

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.