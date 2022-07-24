Villager fosters cats, helps them get adopted

Chris Tuttle opens her home to help cats needing a place to call home until they can be adopted..
Tuttle, of the Village of Hadley, began her journey fostering cats in her home state of Connecticut before she moved to The Villages a decade ago.
"I found some feral cats at the grocery store and started there," she said. "Then, I found a group on Facebook with a group of newborn cats that were going to be euthanized. There were five mothers and their litters, so I helped foster them."
