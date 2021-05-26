Villager finishes his first half Ironman race

First-time athletic feats are always memorable.
The first time someone scores a touchdown, hits a home run or dunks a basketball are memories that live on in a special place for athletes.
For Mark Bartolomeo, he added a first-time athletic feat to his memory bank earlier this month.
On May 15, Bartolomeo, of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter, competed in his first Ironman 70.3-mile triathlon in Panama City Beach. The competition consisted of a 1.2-mile swim, a 13.1-mile run and a 56-mile bike ride.
“You want to continue to have goals and challenges.” Bartolomeo said. “I think it’s what inspires a lot of people who move to The Villages. There’s this opportunity to use your time to continuously improve.”
