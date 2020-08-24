Villager finds interest in a shiny new hobby

Instead of looking at art in a gallery or museum, Irene Stevens has been making her own through glass fusion.
But she doesn’t consider herself an artist.
“This is crafty,” said Stevens, of the Village Santo Domingo. “High art is more painting and metal work. This is more of a crafty art.”
For the past few years, Stevens has been creating glass fusion pieces that she calls “eclectic,” veering toward more abstract pieces.
“I enjoy trying different things,” Stevens said. “I enjoy the sense of accomplishment. Sometimes in your job with student affairs, you don’t always see that you can have an impact. (With glass fusion) in four to eight hours I can see something I accomplished.”
