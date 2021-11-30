Villager finds herself through her artwork

Mindy Reichard doesn’t let obstacles get in her way when she’s making art.
“That’s what keeps me going, to always improve,” said Reichard, of the Village of Hawkins. “What’s the next step? It’s a challenge to come up with something that’s pretty. If it’s on my heart, it’ll show in my painting.”
Reichard has passed on her love of art through the ABC Watercolors group, which meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at Riverbend Recreation Center.
Each week, Reichard shows a particular art technique, then lets residents either try their hand at re-creating the work, or paint a different project.
Reichard designates a “newbie table” for beginners, where she shows them the basics.
