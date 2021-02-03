Villager finds a creative outlet to keep her mind off COVID-19 pandemic

Carolee Owen has kept busy during the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting quarantine.
Since last April, she has been writing and illustrating a children’s book. The project has been a pleasant diversion for the Village of Piedmont resident.
“It keeps me busy,” Owen said. “It keeps my mind off of what is going on. When you write, you put yourself in a different world.”
The title of the book is “Summer Vacation.” It is about kittens who end up exploring their interests while on summer vacation. One kitten in particular has a love for baseball and plans to spend the summer playing in little league. But a bully ends up hurting the kitten, which prevents him from playing beloved game. So, his former teacher helps him start writing a journal.
