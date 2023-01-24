Villager figures out way to make puzzles more accessible

Joyce Lundeen remembers a puzzle always sitting on the family table when she was growing up.
While the family’s bonding did not always revolve around rummaging for the right piece, puzzles were a consistent, stable presence for her.
In May of 2020, the resident of the Village of Pennecamp must have had a similar thought on her mind as she came up with the idea for Puzzles on Wheels. The free, contactless puzzles-by-request delivery service has since gone from just her to approximately 35 volunteers bagging, organizing and delivering puzzles to as many as 170 Villages residents every Tuesday.
