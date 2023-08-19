Villager enjoys cruising around in her convertible

Maria Lombard’s 2009 Bentley Continental GT is a constant reminder of her late father, who bought her the car in 2011.
Her father bought the car, when Lombard’s husband was buying a Ferrari California Roadster.
“My father thought I would look nice in it,” said Lombard, of the Village of Belle Aire. “I was shocked when I saw it. I love this car, because it is a gift from my dad.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.