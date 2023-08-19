Villager enjoys cruising around in her convertible

Maria Lombard, of the Village of Belle Aire, received her 2009 Bentley Continental GT from her father. Lombard has two other cars and makes sure to alternate through them. She drives the Bentley once or twice a week.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Maria Lombard’s 2009 Bentley Continental GT is a constant reminder of her late father, who bought her the car in 2011.

Her father bought the car, when Lombard’s husband was buying a Ferrari California Roadster.

“My father thought I would look nice in it,” said Lombard, of the Village of Belle Aire. “I was shocked when I saw it. I love this car, because it is a gift from my dad.”

Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.