Villager ends long wait for first ace

Lauretta Brach had been waiting 58 years to bask in the thrill of a hole-in-one. Then when it happened, she nearly wasn’t paying attention. “If you’ve played 58 years (without one), you wouldn’t expect anything, either,” quipped Brach, who finally got her wish Sept. 28 on the third hole of Oakleigh executive course. Her first ace came at the age of 90. “I guess when you’re not paying attention, it works out,” she added. For the record, the long-awaited ace came via a 7-iron from 82 yards away. Brach, who was with her regular Monday golf group, was engaged in conversation with one of her playing partners when it was her turn to step to the tee. “I was talking,” Brach admitted. “I just hit the 7-iron up in the air. It came down and I had no expectations whatsoever. I used to be a good golfer, but I haven’t been one for years.”
