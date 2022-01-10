Villager earns title of Major League Pickleball MVP

Lee Whitwell, left, of the Village of Charlotte, and Todd McLain, right, of the Village of Chitty Chatty, practice pickleball at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

The Most Valuable Player of the inaugural season of Major League Pickleball calls The Villages home.

Lee Whitwell, of the Village of Charlotte, brings an abundance of skill and breeze to the pickleball court.

That talent was on display for the startup league that held its inaugural event in Austin, Texas in November. Whitwell helped her team, the Chimeras, to a 6-1 record and second-place finish in the eight-team league.

