Villager drives his Tesla Model Y at Sebring racetrack

Parker Bohn, of the Village of Pine Ridge, owns this space gray 2021 Tesla Model Y Performance. His first Tesla was a Model 3. The performance is so good on his Model Y, Thrailkill often takes the car to Sebring International Raceway.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Harlan Thrailkill is all about electric power leading us into the future.

He has driven a Tesla for the last three years. Thrailkill also owns solar panels with battery backup at his home in the Village of Pine Ridge as well as a car charger in his garage, an electric golf cart and electric lawn equipment.

His first Tesla was a Model 3, and he now has a Model Y performance, the SUV edition of Tesla.

Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.