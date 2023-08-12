Villager drives his Tesla Model Y at Sebring racetrack

Harlan Thrailkill is all about electric power leading us into the future.
He has driven a Tesla for the last three years. Thrailkill also owns solar panels with battery backup at his home in the Village of Pine Ridge as well as a car charger in his garage, an electric golf cart and electric lawn equipment.
His first Tesla was a Model 3, and he now has a Model Y performance, the SUV edition of Tesla.
