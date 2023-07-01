Villager drives his 1955 Wagon 3 times a week

Jim Parrott’s last five old school cars have been station wagons and he continued that streak with the acquisition of a 1955 Chevrolet 210 Wagon.
He has owned the wagon for 10 years, but brought it down to The Villages last year. Parrot, of the Village Mira Mesa, has been a resident for two years and moved from North Carolina.
“Ever since I got off a bicycle, I have been messing with old cars,” Parrott said.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.