Villager Donates Turkey Dinners For School’s Families in need

Thanks to Villagers’ generosity, 82 families of Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary School students have more reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving.
Village of St. James resident Gordon Hamm, a volunteer at the school the past eight years, gathered donations to contribute 82 turkey dinners to the school in Weirsdale.
“All they have to do is reheat it,” Hamm said. “One $50 meal will feed a family of four.”
After some members of the Marine Corps League, Col. Phillip C. DeLong Detachment 1267, helped him pick up the meals from Publix with the detachment’s box truck, Hamm stayed at the school to watch Principal Cynthia Brodie and school staff start to give the boxed dinners to families.
Parents were assigned times to arrive in the student drop-off line, where school employees placed the box in their vehicles.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.