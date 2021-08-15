Villager cycling his way to good health

Dick Rossio keeps active every day.
Each day, he heads out on his electric bike, which is an original from 1999, and rides about 10 miles in The Villages, enjoying the scenery and getting a good workout. Cycling regularly has kept Rossio healthy over the years.
The Village of Polo Ridge resident has been cycling for about 50-60 years. He used to do mountain biking when he lived in Michigan.
Rossio's favorite part about cycling is the exercise he gets from it.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.