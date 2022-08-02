Villager creates worlds with colored pencils

Sue Franz, of the Village Santo Domingo, has been working with colored pencils since 2004, when she stated taking a class taught by Nan Klein. Franz likes to draw mainly portraits and scenery.

 Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun

Sue Franz spends a lot of time creating photo-realistic worlds with her colored pencils.

One room in her home doubles as her art studio, where her desk has numerous art supplies at her disposal. A multitude of colors filled containers standing on a Lazy Susan.

“I enjoy the accomplishment when I finish a drawing and frame it,” Franz said. “I’m so happy. Toward the finish, no matter how much I suffered, I forget (what I went through).”

To help her create the works, Franz uses a grid that lays over her iPad screen. She then draws what’s in a particular square onto the paper. She spends a couple of months working on a drawing, devoting as much as four to five hours a day.

“Drawing keeps me busy,” Franz said. “My husband doesn’t bother me.”

