Villager creates worlds with colored pencils

Sue Franz spends a lot of time creating photo-realistic worlds with her colored pencils.
One room in her home doubles as her art studio, where her desk has numerous art supplies at her disposal. A multitude of colors filled containers standing on a Lazy Susan.
“I enjoy the accomplishment when I finish a drawing and frame it,” Franz said. “I’m so happy. Toward the finish, no matter how much I suffered, I forget (what I went through).”
To help her create the works, Franz uses a grid that lays over her iPad screen. She then draws what’s in a particular square onto the paper. She spends a couple of months working on a drawing, devoting as much as four to five hours a day.
“Drawing keeps me busy,” Franz said. “My husband doesn’t bother me.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.