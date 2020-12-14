Villager creates automotive man cave of his dreams

Today

Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. Thunder possible. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 73F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.