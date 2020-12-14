Villager creates automotive man cave of his dreams

While Chuck Culver was quarantined with his wife of 52 years, Lynn, he found the garage of his dreams.
Thankfully, a beautiful house and pool were included with that three-car extended space in the Village of Pine Ridge.
Although they enjoyed the golf course-view just outside the sliding doors, Chuck was experiencing some withdrawal.
After retiring, the car lover built a large garage behind their home in Lumberton, New Jersey, and filled it with automotive projects.
Their previous garage allowed space for only two cars, so the discovery of the large garage was like striking gold.
After moving in, Chuck immediately went to work, creating the man cave of his dreams.
