Villager completes quest to play on all 229 pickleball courts in The Villages

Eighteen years ago, Deane Chickering moved to The Villages from Connecticut and saw athletes conquering the community in different ways.
Some were swimming in every available pool or playing every golf hole in the sprawling and growing landscape. And Chickering thought to himself, why not try and play pickleball on every court?
In December, he completed that trekking quest once again, driving 25 minutes from his home in the Village of Bonnybrook to tackle the newest courts at the new Homestead Recreation Center and reach the new mark of 229 pickleball courts in The Villages.
