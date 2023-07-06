Villager celebrates a no-tap milestone

Bobby Jones, of the Village of Bonita, has 154 no-tap 300 games and five sanctioned 300 perfect games.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Achieving anything 150 times is hard. Rolling 150 perfect games is harder, even while bowling no-tap.

For Bobby Jones, he recently bowled his 150th no-tap 300 game. Even though they are nine-pin no-tap games, it is all about consistency for Jones. Nine-pin no-tap bowling is a special scoring format in which knocking down just nine pins on the first shot counts as a strike.

“My mother took me to the bowling alley when I was 10 years old and I’ve been bowling ever since,” said Jones, of the Village of Bonita.

