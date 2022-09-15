Villager celebrates 20 years of teaching Villagers to swim

Tootie Jackson doesn’t teach swimming. Instead, she explains, she teaches people how to swim. “There’s a difference,” the 89-year-old instructor said.
“Anybody can stand on the edge, take the clipboard and say, ‘Kick 15 times across,’” Jackson said. “The difference is if you work with each individual and help them with whatever their problem is. You’ve got to take each individual, because each person is not at the same level. You’ve got to tailor everything for each individual, and that’s what I try to do.”
Jackson, of the Village of Briar Meadow, is celebrating her 20th summer of teaching in The Villages. She just finished a twice-a-week clinic at Savannah Center’s sports pool, and will start a new session on Monday and Friday afternoons beginning Friday.
“I just want to teach people who are afraid of the water, who don’t have very much skill,” Jackson said. “I just want to start them from the beginning and then hopefully they’ll go on to another class and develop more skill and more enjoyment in the water. My sole purpose is first, safety; second, enjoy the water. That’s the whole thing.”
Jackson, who taught herself how to swim, has been instructing others all her life. She taught physical education in Indiana for 20 years, then spent 21 years teaching middle and high school swimming. When Jackson moved to The Villages, her goal was to continue teaching swimming.
“When I moved here, this was an ideal place because it’s got all these pools,” she said. “So I came to the (Savannah) center at that time and asked if I could teach a beginning swimming class.”
