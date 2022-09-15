Villager celebrates 20 years of teaching Villagers to swim

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High around 85F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 84F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.