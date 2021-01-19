Villager builds desks for local students in need

Some students don’t have a home office in which to complete their school work. Some don’t have a kitchen table across which to spread books. Some don’t have even the smallest of desks.
For Bud Van Dyne, of the Village Alhambra, this problem is personal. And so is the solution.
Recently, Van Dyne has committed himself to build desks to give to students in need for free.
“I was raised by a single mom of eight kids,” Van Dyne said. “There were only three rooms in that house where we lived. I would come home with my other siblings, and we had homework to do, and there wasn’t one quiet place to study. Nor was there a room or table for us to lay our homework out so we could do it properly.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.