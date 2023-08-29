Villager brings long career to rec league

Karen Adams is a hall of famer.
T•he Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident has been inducted into three different halls of fame — at Temple University, Lehigh University and Pitman High School.
“If you’re competitive, you want to do the best you can,” Adams said. “And it’s nice that you’re recognized for doing what you love to do, but at a level that you’d like to think you were at. But that kind of validates it. So, I’ve been blessed, that’s for sure.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.