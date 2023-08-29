Villager brings long career to rec league

Karen Adams, of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, keeps her eye on the ball during practice with the Women’s Intermediate and Advanced Indoor Volleyball League at The Villages Charter School gym.

 Arianna Bennett, Daily Sun

Karen Adams is a hall of famer. 

T•he Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident has been inducted into three different halls of fame — at Temple University, Lehigh University and Pitman High School.

“If you’re competitive, you want to do the best you can,” Adams said. “And it’s nice that you’re recognized for doing what you love to do, but at a level that you’d like to think you were at. But that kind of validates it. So, I’ve been blessed, that’s for sure.”

