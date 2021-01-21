Villager breaks his age On course 300 times

It was June 2006 when Eugene Humphrey first joined the ranks of golf’s age shooters, carding a 73 at Tierra del Sol Country Club.
A little more than 14 1/2 years later, the Village of Polo Ridge resident reached the 300 mark — with a 74 two weeks ago at Tierra del Sol.
Granted, he’s moved up a couple of tees in the interim. But when you’re breaking your age by 13 strokes and hitting fairways with the accuracy of Webb Simpson, you’re definitely doing a lot of things right.
“We call him Gene the Machine because he hits it so straight all the time,” said Bobby Ray Jordan, who typically tees it up with Humphrey a couple of times a week.
Said Humphrey: “I pride myself on still being able to play, to tell you the truth. I’ve got a lot of church friends that play golf with me and we really have a good time.”
