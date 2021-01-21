Villager breaks his age On course 300 times

Eugene Humphrey, 87, of the Village of Polo Ridge, shot his age for the 300th time earlier this month at Tierra Del Sol Golf and Country Club.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

It was June 2006 when Eugene Humphrey first joined the ranks of golf’s age shooters, carding a 73 at Tierra del Sol Country Club.

A little more than 14 1/2 years later, the Village of Polo Ridge resident reached the 300 mark ­— with a 74 two weeks ago at Tierra del Sol.

Granted, he’s moved up a couple of tees in the interim. But when you’re breaking your age by 13 strokes and hitting fairways with the accuracy of Webb Simpson, you’re definitely doing a lot of things right.

“We call him Gene the Machine because he hits it so straight all the time,” said Bobby Ray Jordan, who typically tees it up with Humphrey a couple of times a week.

Said Humphrey: “I pride myself on still being able to play, to tell you the truth. I’ve got a lot of church friends that play golf with me and we really have a good time.”

