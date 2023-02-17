Villager beats illness and injury to break heptathlon record

Roger Vergin wasn’t able to practice as much as he usually does ahead of last month’s USA Track & Field National Masters Indoor Combined Event Championships.
It didn’t matter — he still came home with a national record.
A monthlong bout with pneumonia and a left foot injury scaled back his training schedule, but it did not affect his performance in the Wisconsin-based event.
“It discouraged me, but it didn’t stop me,” said Vergin, of the Village of Pennecamp.
