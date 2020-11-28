Villager backstory

You may know Joyce Kiser as someone who walks her ever-present Havanese dog, Desi, around the Village of Hemingway, but what you may not know is that she formerly traveled the world as a senior flight attendant for a major airline.
About to graduate from the University of South Carolina with a degree in anthropology and sociology, Joyce Kiser considered her career choices.
“What can I do that’s different?” she asked herself.
While still in college, she applied at United Airlines to become a stewardess. After graduation and a six-week training course at the airline’s Chicago headquarters, Kiser started off based in Washington in 1968.
As do all flight attendants, she started her career on reserve, having to stay near a phone (long before mobile phones) and be available to go anywhere on a moment’s notice.
