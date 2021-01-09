Villager Backstory

It only takes a few words to know Ken Redding hails from Massachusetts.
He grew up in a small town of Uxbridge, where everyone knew everyone. He graduated from Bentley College in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science in accounting, but he’s as comfortable double-clutching his way through 18 forward gears as he is dealing with a bank’s board of directors.
Throughout his high school and college studies, Redding worked at his father’s small trucking company, Redding Trans. He obtained his Class 1 driver’s license qualifying him to drive tractor trailers and suspects he was one of a very few, if not the only CPA in Massachusetts with such a distinction.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.