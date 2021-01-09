Villager Backstory

You may know Ken Redding as the president of the Segway Riders Club, but what you may not know is the former bank president might be the only CPA in Massachusetts licensed to drive a semitruck and was almost elected to Congress.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

It only takes a few words to know Ken Redding hails from Massachusetts.

He grew up in a small town of Uxbridge, where everyone knew everyone. He graduated from Bentley College in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science in accounting, but he’s as comfortable double-clutching his way through 18 forward gears as he is dealing with a bank’s board of directors.

Throughout his high school and college studies, Redding worked at his father’s small trucking company, Redding Trans. He obtained his Class 1 driver’s license qualifying him to drive tractor trailers and suspects he was one of a very few, if not the only CPA in Massachusetts with such a distinction.

