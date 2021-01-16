Villager backstory

Michele Blubaugh grew up in a financially challenged family that was rich in ambition and ideas. She absorbed her mechanical abilities from watching her farming father, who also had an engineering inclination. He received several patents for agricultural equipment he designed.
“He didn’t make any money from his ideas, but he had some good ones,” Blubaugh said.
Blubaugh was an exceptional student and had a partial scholarship to Northwestern University, but when her parents informed her there would be no assistance with her scholastic ambitions, a disappointed Blubaugh remained in Peoria, Illinois.
Undaunted, she was selling furniture and saving money for college when a man from Caterpillar Inc. recruited her to become a machinist apprentice.
