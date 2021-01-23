Villager backstory

Don Deliz has made an art form out of retiring. He retired from the Navy after 26 years, retired from managing 18 Urgent Care facilities and then retired from managing TRICARE, the VA’s health insurance program. Finally, he retired from what he considers the toughest job on the planet; teaching high school students.
In 1964, Deliz left his childhood home in Pawtucket, RI for the promise of adventure in the Navy. He signed up as an 18-year-old with no idea what he was going to do with his life. His ambition was to do a quick tour and get out. Instead, he served for 26 years, making the Mustang transition from the enlisted ranks and retired as a lieutenant commander.
While stationed at the Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, he was assigned to draw the blood of then President Lyndon B. Johnson and Lady Bird.
