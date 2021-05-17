Villager backstory: Wayne Zeman

Wayne Zeman grew up in Cleveland and studied chemical engineering and management at Cleveland State University.
While Zeman kept his career in Cleveland, the impact he made reached far and wide.
After graduating with an MBA, Zeman started working at a company called Diamond Shamrock and was assigned to a research project that led to a safer and more efficient way to produce chlorine.
The earlier method of producing chlorine was more dangerous because it used asbestos and mercury, which are two very hazardous materials.
The research Zeman was involved in eliminated those materials.
