Villager Backstory: Villager Backstory

Jerry Leinsing is well-known around The Villages Woodworkers Club due to his interest in learning its different machines and manuals and explaining them to others. But he has had plenty of other passions in his life.
Before retiring to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, he and his partner, Madeleine, traveled the country in an RV.
“In about 2012, we bought an RV with the truck in front,” he said. “We did some touring up in Canada. We did some touring North and South to visit the kids. We’d stay for a few days... We went up and down the Eastern Seaboard.”
Of all the places he’s been, though, Leinsing said nothing could compete with the beauty of his home in New England.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.