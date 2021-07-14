Villager backstory: Vic Vickery

You may know Vic Vickery as the driver of the golf cart decorated with military medals. What you may not know about him, a Village of Pennecamp resident, is that he was awarded five Purple Hearts for his service in Vietnam. Three medal decals decorate the front of Vic Vickery’s golf cart. The center image, and the biggest, is of a Purple Heart. That’s just the front. If you look behind his golf cart, you’ll see a license plate with another image of a Purple Heart, as well as the legend “5X PH.”
