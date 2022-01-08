Villager Backstory: Tom Erline

After a career of researching weapons, Tom Erline today focuses his energy on moments of zen. The long-time yoga teacher, known to end most of his sentences with a “namaste” spent 30 years as a scientist for the U.S. Army. Erline’s job not only involved researching how the Army uses weapons, but also how to defend the military against the weapons enemies use. “We were developing a vulnerability analysis for all our vehicles,” he said. “What we’d do is look at shot lines going into systems for tanks and other vehicles, and analyze what percentage the shot lines would disable the equipment.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.