Villager backstory: Thomas Brown

Thomas Brown remembered the advice his father gave him more than 50 years ago when it come to serving our country.
“I graduated college in 1970, and it was a time of great discord in the world,” the Village of Largo resident said. “I went to college at the University of Kansas, and my father said I had two options: wait to be drafted into the military or enter the ROTC program and be commissioned an officer upon college graduation. I chose the latter and I was a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army when I graduated.”
Thus began a 26-year career in the U.S. Army for Brown, who retired as a colonel. His tenure saw him serve as an aide de camp, or personal assistant, to a two-star general; lead hundreds of soldiers as a tank commander at Fort Hood, Texas; and serve as commander for the Queen’s Royal Tank Regiment in Britain.
